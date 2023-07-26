Heartland Votes

A few clouds and isolated storms possible today otherwise hot.

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 7/26/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A heat advisory has been issues for most of the Heartland. A lake wind advisory has been issued of parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. We are watching a few scattered showers mainly across our northern counties. A mid level disturbance will move to our north later this afternoon and this could cause a few storms to develop. Most areas will likely remain dry however. We are also seeing a few clouds, especially across our western counties. This will allow for slightly cooler temperatures across parts of Illinois and Kentucky. Highs will range from near 90 far northeast to the middle and upper 90s far west. Winds will gust as high as 30MPH at times out of the southwest. It will be warm and humid overnight with lows only falling into the middle and upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with the heat index peaking between 105 and 110 degrees.

