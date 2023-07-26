DUI driver charged with 20 offenses after fleeing from authorities in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Early Wednesday morning, July 26, a man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested after leading authorities on a chase following a traffic stop.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assisted a Paducah Police Department patrol officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the 3900-block of Clarks River Road around 1:49 a.m.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Williams, was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence. While the vehicle was stopped, the deputy placed a tire deflation device in front of the vehicle, in the event Williams attempted to flee in his vehicle.

Williams then fled, and law enforcement pursued him for a short distance. Williams abandoned his vehicle on Pugh Road and fled on foot before the deputy caught him.

According to the release, while the deputy was attempting to take Williams into custody, he resisted arrest. During the altercation, both Williams and the deputy received non-incapacitating injuries. Eventually, they were able to take Williams into custody.

Authorities believe Williams also ingested illegal drugs during the incident.

Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment before eventually being lodged in the McCracken Co. Jail. He was charged with 20 offenses by the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office, including multiple traffic offenses, DUI first offense, reckless driving, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police (vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, careless driving, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

