Community coming together to help family who lost home in tornado

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The EF2 tornado that hit Scott County on Monday left a family without a home, now the community is coming together to help.

The Todd family doesn’t have much left.

“It’s so much worse in person,” Kristen Barney, a teacher and friend of the victim, said. “I saw pictures on Facebook, but seeing it in person is, it’s gut wrenching.”

Barney was describing seeing what’s left of David and JoAnn Todd’s home.

“There was a tornado and our house is gone and we will rebuild and figure it out from there,” JoAnn Todd explained.

Barney is trying to make that next part a little easier for her coworker and friend. Both she and JoAnn work at Kelly Elementary School. Barney as a special education teacher and JoAnn as a paraprofessional.

“She is the sweetest person I have ever met,” Barney said. “Her dedication to these kids is like no other.”

That dedication and friendship is why she is asking for your help.

“I set up a GoFundMe because she does not have Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, any of those, and people have reached out to me also, wanting to know how they can send something to them, so I figured this is the best way,” she added.

She said the tornado left the family needing to replace nearly everything.

“My first thought was God was watching over them,” said Superintendent Dr. Bradley Kolwyck.

He said he is leaning on his faith while creating another way to help the Todds.

“We are opening up our doors in our elementary office to accept gifts or donations for the family,” he said. “We’re here from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and we’ll be here Fridays if needed.”

Barney said she hopes the Todds know they’re loved, and the community is ready to help.

“We are here for you and your community stands behind you,” she added.

If you are wanting to help with proceeds there is a GoFundMe and an option to drop off supplies at the Kelly Elementary School in Scott County.

