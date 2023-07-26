Heartland Votes

Colorado man accused of killing woman in Kansas City hotel arrested in Clay County

Benjamin Simmons, 36, is accused of killing and abandoning the corpse of 37-year-old Sarah...
Benjamin Simmons, 36, is accused of killing and abandoning the corpse of 37-year-old Sarah Tafoya. Photo is from a previous arrest on July 24.(Missouri Department of Corrections)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Benjamin Simmons, 36, of Fort Morgan, Colorado was charged today in connection with the death of Sarah Tofoya, 37, of Sterling, Colorado.

Simmons was charged by the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney with first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

On May 4, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began investigating the disappearance of Tafoya who was reported missing by her estranged husband after he had last spoken to her three days prior.

During that conversation, Tafoya told him she was somewhere in Clay County, Missouri, was with Simmons and “needed help.”

Later that month on May 23, a witness told investigators that Simmons had confessed to killing Tafoya in a Kansas City area hotel and disposed of her body in a wooded area in Clay County. Two days later, Simmons confessed to the killing and told investigators where he had allegedly disposed of Tafoya’s body.

Investigators searched the area and ultimately identified human remains found at the scene as Tafoya.

Simmons is being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center on an unrelated probation violation. His cash-only bond is currently set at $5,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.
Rodeo Week kicks off in Sikeston Aug. 5
The community is coming together to help a family who lost their home to a tornado on Monday,...
Community coming together to help family who lost home in tornado
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
According to the City of Sikeston, a car hit the front of Susie's Bake Shop & Restaurant on...
Car hits front of restaurant in downtown Sikeston
A Scott City woman is behind bars facing a murder charge this morning after a deadly shooting
Woman charged with murder in Scott City, Mo.