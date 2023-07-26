Heartland Votes

Changes coming to Cape Girardeau Public Library

Cape Girardeau Public Library patrons will now have the ability to use their library card on...
Cape Girardeau Public Library patrons will now have the ability to use their library card on the app.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Improving your experience while checking out books— that’s the goal of changes at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

The public library is joining “Missouri Evergreen,” which will give readers access to more books. For the library, it’s just switching from one computer system to another. But, for library patrons it’s increasing their access to books and other library materials.

The new system allows you to access almost anything in the library from your phone.

Director Katie Earnhart said the new system will save the library about $9,000 per year that they can put towards other things like buying new books.

But, she said the biggest plus is enhancing the patron experience.

“You’re part of a sixty-plus library consortium which means you have access to four million items, so that’s an increase in the number of physical items that you have access to circulate,” Earnhart said. “You’re also going to have access to an app which is something we haven’t had in a while, so patrons will be able to pull up their account on their phone, they’ll be able to renew their books through the app, they’ll also have their library card on there, which is really great because a lot of people come into the building and they don’t have their library card on them, this way your library card is on your app at all times.”

The library will be closed on Thursday, July 27 so that they can switch over from their current computer system to the new one.

Earnhart said the library staff is very excited about these changes and they’re looking forward to having more to offer to their patrons.

