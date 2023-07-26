Carbondale Falls Prevention Awareness Day event to be held in September

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - During September, a nationwide observance to raise awareness of preventing falling is held. This year, the Carbondale Civic Center will hold a special event.

National Falls Prevention Awareness Week is from September 18-22 and was developed by the National Council on Aging to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling.

As part of this national outreach campaign, High 5 for Health, along with The City of Carbondale, and Southern Illinois Healthcare are sponsoring a National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. It will be held on Friday, September 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center.

The event will feature a continental breakfast, balance and falls risk assessment tests, a presentation on falls prevention as well as information on the Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention program.

The Fall Prevention Awareness Day event will also have gift bags and door prizes. There is no charge for the event.

