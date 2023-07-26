Car hits front of restaurant in downtown Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A business in downtown Sikeston spent much of Tuesday evening, July 25 cleaning up broken glass.

According to the City of Sikeston, a car hit the front of Susie’s Bake Shop and Restaurant around 5 p.m.

Photo’s posted on the city’s Facebook page show the front window of the restaurant broken, glass shattered along the sidewalk and some crushed masonry under the window frame of the building.

According to the City of Sikeston, a car hit the front of Susie's Bake Shop & Restaurant on Tuesday evening, July 25. (Source: City of Sikeston/Facebook)

The city said it was a scary moment, but thankfully there were no injuries reported.

According to Susie’s Bake Shop and Restaurant’s Facebook page, the business will be open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

