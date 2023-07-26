Cape Girardeau police investigating carjacking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday evening, July 25.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of William around 7 p.m.

The victim told them she left the vehicle running and the door open and walked toward a business to see if the business was open. She said the suspect then walked to the open car door, pulled out a handgun, got in the vehicle and left the area.

Newton said a witness was able to identify the suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The vehicle was later found abandoned by the Perryville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

