Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police investigating carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday evening, July 25.
Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday evening, July 25.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday evening, July 25.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of William around 7 p.m.

The victim told them she left the vehicle running and the door open and walked toward a business to see if the business was open. She said the suspect then walked to the open car door, pulled out a handgun, got in the vehicle and left the area.

Newton said a witness was able to identify the suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The vehicle was later found abandoned by the Perryville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground, or is unable to fly is more likely to...
IDPH warns public to watch out for rabid bats
Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.
Rodeo Week kicks off in Sikeston Aug. 5
The community is coming together to help a family who lost their home to a tornado on Monday,...
Community coming together to help family who lost home in tornado
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man