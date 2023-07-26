Heartland Votes

Cape Farmer’s Market moving to new location at mall

[FILE PHOTO] You can find the Cape Farmer's Market every Thursday, now through the Thursday before Thanksgiving.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Farmer’s Market will be on a different side of the mall starting in August.

According to organizers, the market will move to the JC Penney side of West Park Mall starting on August 10.

This is due to remodeling and construction at the mall.

The Cape Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Thursday.

A developer, River City Centre, plans to redevelop the property in multiple phases, with the first phase projected to begin in August.

Members of the city’s tax increment finance commission voted to recommend offering tax incentives to help pay for the more-than-$100-million project.

