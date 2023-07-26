Heartland Votes

Camper “a total loss” after fire outside of Patton

A camper has been called a total loss after a fire outside of Patton on July 25
A camper has been called a total loss after a fire outside of Patton on July 25
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A camper was on fire last night near a vacant building outside of Patton.

According to the North Bollinger County Fire Protection District’s Division of Fire Safety, the owner of a vacant building on Old State Highway 51 permitted a man with a fifth wheel camper to keep the camper on site.

Around 10 p.m. on July 25, the man filled the generator he was using to power the camper with fuel. He later noticed the camper was on fire. DFS said the camper was a total loss.

DFS has listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.

