Camden County dispatcher assists father in the delivery of twins.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County dispatcher assisted a father in the births of twins on Wednesday morning.

The call came into dispatch around 8:30 a.m. Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd took a 911 call from a man who explained his wife was giving birth prematurely in their home.

“Ecstatic, I was ecstatic. This is probably one of the best calls I’ve ever taken in my entire career,” said Hufferd.

Hufferd coached the man through the birthing process. His wife delivered a set of twins. What makes this unique is Hufferd herself is a mother of twins. The sheriff honored her Huffered with a Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform.

“Seeing somebody else become a mom of twins. It’s exciting. I was about that mom’s age when I had mine. So it was almost like Deja Vu kind of,” said Hufferd.

Firefighters Cole Hurst and Laura Shivers were there as baby number two was born.

“Personally, for me, it feels like refreshing to have that situation where a lot of times with first responders we see a lot of last breaths, so it is really refreshing to be a part of an experience of seeing someone’s first breath,” said Hurst.

Shivers held the babies to the hospital.

”It was so nice. I actually had my baby premature, so I was glad the babies were doing as well as they were because of the circumstances they held my little hand.”

