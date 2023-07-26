Heartland Votes

2 juveniles accused of breaking into business arrested on burglary charges

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles are facing burglary charges in Murray after a business was broken into this week.

Officers were called shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, July 24 to a business in the south 4th Street area to a report of a shattered glass front door.

When they arrived, officers determined the business had been burglarized and began investigating.

According to Murray Police, evidence collected showed that two juveniles had burglarized the business.

The two suspects were located and taken into custody.

Both juveniles were charged with third degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and first degree criminal mischief and booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

