Heartland Votes

Very hot and humid conditions

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 7/25
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, it has been a hot and dry day across the Heartland. Hot and humid conditions are only going to increase as we continue throughout the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid 70s. Skies will stay partly cloudy with a small chance for a pop up shower tonight. Tomorrow, a heat advisory has been issued for the Heartland from 11am to 7pm. Heat index could get up to 105-110 tomorrow afternoon. Winds are going to start shifting to the SW bringing lots of moisture our way from the Gulf.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be sunny and hot! Heat advisory’s are likely to be issued for the rest of the work week. Friday afternoon high temperatures are going to be near 100. Saturday, still looking hot and humid but we are seeing a slight chance of rain throughout the day. Sunday, we get small cool down with temperatures dropping back to the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid days ahead
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat and humidity on the rise
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few summertime storms this afternoon