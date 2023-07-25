Very hot and humid conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, it has been a hot and dry day across the Heartland. Hot and humid conditions are only going to increase as we continue throughout the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid 70s. Skies will stay partly cloudy with a small chance for a pop up shower tonight. Tomorrow, a heat advisory has been issued for the Heartland from 11am to 7pm. Heat index could get up to 105-110 tomorrow afternoon. Winds are going to start shifting to the SW bringing lots of moisture our way from the Gulf.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be sunny and hot! Heat advisory’s are likely to be issued for the rest of the work week. Friday afternoon high temperatures are going to be near 100. Saturday, still looking hot and humid but we are seeing a slight chance of rain throughout the day. Sunday, we get small cool down with temperatures dropping back to the lower 90s.

