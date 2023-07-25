Heartland Votes

Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
A man is accused of buying a vehicle with “fake” money.
Man accused of buying vehicle with ‘fake’ money
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike