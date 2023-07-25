Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. Healthcare to receive $8 million grant

U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced on Tuesday, July 25, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)...
U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced on Tuesday, July 25, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) will receive an $8.7 million grant.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced on Tuesday, July 25, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) will receive an $8.7 million grant.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program issued the grant to SIH, to build an in-patient medical psychiatric unit that expands access for local residents to mental health services.

“Rural communities often do not have access to the same kinds of resources as many urban and suburban areas,” Bost said. “By expanding access to these critical federal grants, we can help ensure that communities in the region can provide vitally important mental health services to keep residents safe and healthy.”

The hospital will work with the Egyptian Health Dept., the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and the Southeastern Regional Planning and Development Commission to address the mental health needs of Hardin, White, Jackson, Pope, Gallatin and Saline Counties.

