Small earthquake recorded in Hamilton County, Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in southwest Hamilton County, Illinois on Monday, July 24.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake registered at 5:57 p.m. approximately 6 miles east of Thompsonville.

No one has reported feeling the quake. Quakes this small are typically not felt.

To learn more about this earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

