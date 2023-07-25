Heartland Votes

Shiloh, Illinois man dies in shooting on MetroLink train

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Metro East man was shot and killed on a MetroLink train in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station. Police told News 4 two people got into an argument before shots were fired from outside the train. The victim, Turyan Austell, 23, of Shiloh, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect is at-large. Law enforcement on the scene confirmed Major Case Squad has been activated for this investigation.

Taulby Roach, President of Bi-State Development, said there was a shift change around 5:30 a.m. for contracted security personnel. He said it is not clear at this time what staff was or was not on the train at the time. The security personnel reportedly hop between two or three assigned stations.

MetroLink trains were not operating between the Emerson Park and Washington Park Stations for a time, but normal service resumed has since resumed.

News 4 will update this story once more information is released.

