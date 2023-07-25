SEMO football voted favorite in 2023 preseason poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has been voted as the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2023 season.

The Redhawks picked up six of the possible 10 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications officers.

The university totaled 96 points, finishing ahead of Gardner-Webb with 86 points and Austin Peay 87 points.

All three members have been ranked in at least one preseason poll ahead of the 2023 campaign, with SEMO ranked as high as No. 9 in two polls.

2023 OVC Football Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

Southeast Missouri State University (6 first-place votes) - 96 points

Gardner-Webb (2) - 86

UT Martin (1) - 85

Tennessee Tech - (1) 58

Tennessee State - 57

Bryant - 48

Lindenwood - 45

Eastern Illinois - 33

Charleston Southern - 30

Robert Morris - 12

2023 OVC Preseason Football Watch List

Quarterback

Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant

Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State

Paxton DeLaurent, Southeast Missouri

Running Back

Juwon Farri, Eastern Illinois

Sam Franklin, UT Martin

Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb

Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

JD Moore, Charleston Southern

Wide Receiver

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri

Brennan McGuire, Gardner-Webb

Landon Ruggieri, Bryant

DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin

Justin Thomas, Eastern Illinois

Tight End

Jihad Edmond, Bryant

DJ Nelson, UT Martin

Offensive Line

Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri

Nathan Hodnett, Tennessee Tech

Ethan Johnson, Lindenwood

Lamar Morgan, UT Martin

Gavin Olson, UT Martin

Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois

Gabe Thompson, Gardner-Webb

Gareth Warren, Lindenwood

Jamichael Watts, Bryant

Defensive Line

Terrell Allen, Tennessee State

Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech

Daylan Dotson, UT Martin

Kenny Dyson, Bryant

Ty French, Gardner-Webb

Steven Lewis, Southeast Missouri

Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood

Linebacker

Ty Anderson, Gardner-Webb

Keandre Booker, Southeast Missouri

Joe Casale, Robert Morris

James Green, Tennessee State

Jacquez McGowan, Tennessee Tech

William McRainey, Gardner-Webb

Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri

K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State

Jamar Shegog, Robert Morris

Elijawah Tolbert, Eastern Illinois

Defensive back

Darion Bolden, Lindenwood

Jamari Brown, Gardner-Webb

Nick Coates, Eastern Illinois

Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois

Josh Green, Tennessee State

Jamel Johnson, Charleston Southern

Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri

Ty Leonard, Southeast Missouri

Raequan Ousley, Gardner-Webb

Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State

AJ Thomas, Gardner-Webb

Placekicker

Stone Galloway, Eastern Illinois

Ethan Gettman, Bryant

Ian Sauter, Gardner-Webb

Logan Seibert, Lindenwood

Punters

Nick Bigelow, Tennessee Tech

George Souders III, Robert Morris

Kickoff return/punt return specialists

Mark Aitken, Eastern Illinois

Anthony Frederick, Bryant

Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri

Cooper Willman, Eastern Illinois

Long snapper

Jack Valente, Eastern Illinois

Jamie Wilson, Gardner-Webb

