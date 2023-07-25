Heartland Votes

SEMO football voted favorite in 2023 preseason poll

Southeast Missouri State University has been voted as the preseason football favorites in the...
Southeast Missouri State University has been voted as the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2023 season.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has been voted as the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2023 season.

The Redhawks picked up six of the possible 10 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications officers.

The university totaled 96 points, finishing ahead of Gardner-Webb with 86 points and Austin Peay 87 points.

All three members have been ranked in at least one preseason poll ahead of the 2023 campaign, with SEMO ranked as high as No. 9 in two polls.

2023 OVC Football Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

  • Southeast Missouri State University (6 first-place votes) - 96 points
  • Gardner-Webb (2) - 86
  • UT Martin (1) - 85
  • Tennessee Tech - (1) 58
  • Tennessee State - 57
  • Bryant - 48
  • Lindenwood - 45
  • Eastern Illinois - 33
  • Charleston Southern - 30
  • Robert Morris - 12

2023 OVC Preseason Football Watch List

Quarterback

  • Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant
  • Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State
  • Paxton DeLaurent, Southeast Missouri

Running Back

  • Juwon Farri, Eastern Illinois
  • Sam Franklin, UT Martin
  • Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb
  • Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
  • JD Moore, Charleston Southern

Wide Receiver

  • Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri
  • Brennan McGuire, Gardner-Webb
  • Landon Ruggieri, Bryant
  • DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin
  • Justin Thomas, Eastern Illinois

Tight End

  • Jihad Edmond, Bryant
  • DJ Nelson, UT Martin

Offensive Line

  • Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri
  • Nathan Hodnett, Tennessee Tech
  • Ethan Johnson, Lindenwood
  • Lamar Morgan, UT Martin
  • Gavin Olson, UT Martin
  • Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois
  • Gabe Thompson, Gardner-Webb
  • Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
  • Jamichael Watts, Bryant

Defensive Line

  • Terrell Allen, Tennessee State
  • Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech
  • Daylan Dotson, UT Martin
  • Kenny Dyson, Bryant
  • Ty French, Gardner-Webb
  • Steven Lewis, Southeast Missouri
  • Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood

Linebacker

  • Ty Anderson, Gardner-Webb
  • Keandre Booker, Southeast Missouri
  • Joe Casale, Robert Morris
  • James Green, Tennessee State
  • Jacquez McGowan, Tennessee Tech
  • William McRainey, Gardner-Webb
  • Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri
  • K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State
  • Jamar Shegog, Robert Morris
  • Elijawah Tolbert, Eastern Illinois

Defensive back

  • Darion Bolden, Lindenwood
  • Jamari Brown, Gardner-Webb
  • Nick Coates, Eastern Illinois
  • Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois
  • Josh Green, Tennessee State
  • Jamel Johnson, Charleston Southern
  • Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri
  • Ty Leonard, Southeast Missouri
  • Raequan Ousley, Gardner-Webb
  • Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State
  • AJ Thomas, Gardner-Webb

Placekicker

  • Stone Galloway, Eastern Illinois
  • Ethan Gettman, Bryant
  • Ian Sauter, Gardner-Webb
  • Logan Seibert, Lindenwood

Punters

  • Nick Bigelow, Tennessee Tech
  • George Souders III, Robert Morris

Kickoff return/punt return specialists

  • Mark Aitken, Eastern Illinois
  • Anthony Frederick, Bryant
  • Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri
  • Cooper Willman, Eastern Illinois

Long snapper

  • Jack Valente, Eastern Illinois
  • Jamie Wilson, Gardner-Webb

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

SEMO head coach Ashley Lawson talks to the group of gymnasts at kids camp.
SEMO Gymnastics connecting with young fans through Gymhawks Camp
Jadis Jones catches a touchdown during the 2022 season.
New Madrid’s Jadis Jones announces commitment to play football at Coastal Carolina University
Cameron Williams signs his letter of intent.
Cape Central’s Cameron Williams signs with Moberly Area Community College men’s basketball
The new Redhawks redesign uses ‘SEMO’ as the preferred reference for Southeast Missouri State...
Current SEMO Track and Field Coach Eric Crumpecker honors former coach Joey Haines’ legacy