SEMO football voted favorite in 2023 preseason poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has been voted as the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2023 season.
The Redhawks picked up six of the possible 10 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications officers.
The university totaled 96 points, finishing ahead of Gardner-Webb with 86 points and Austin Peay 87 points.
All three members have been ranked in at least one preseason poll ahead of the 2023 campaign, with SEMO ranked as high as No. 9 in two polls.
2023 OVC Football Preseason Predicted Order of Finish
- Southeast Missouri State University (6 first-place votes) - 96 points
- Gardner-Webb (2) - 86
- UT Martin (1) - 85
- Tennessee Tech - (1) 58
- Tennessee State - 57
- Bryant - 48
- Lindenwood - 45
- Eastern Illinois - 33
- Charleston Southern - 30
- Robert Morris - 12
2023 OVC Preseason Football Watch List
Quarterback
- Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant
- Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State
- Paxton DeLaurent, Southeast Missouri
Running Back
- Juwon Farri, Eastern Illinois
- Sam Franklin, UT Martin
- Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb
- Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
- JD Moore, Charleston Southern
Wide Receiver
- Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri
- Brennan McGuire, Gardner-Webb
- Landon Ruggieri, Bryant
- DeVonte Tanksley, UT Martin
- Justin Thomas, Eastern Illinois
Tight End
- Jihad Edmond, Bryant
- DJ Nelson, UT Martin
Offensive Line
- Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri
- Nathan Hodnett, Tennessee Tech
- Ethan Johnson, Lindenwood
- Lamar Morgan, UT Martin
- Gavin Olson, UT Martin
- Chad Strickland, Eastern Illinois
- Gabe Thompson, Gardner-Webb
- Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
- Jamichael Watts, Bryant
Defensive Line
- Terrell Allen, Tennessee State
- Kail Dava, Tennessee Tech
- Daylan Dotson, UT Martin
- Kenny Dyson, Bryant
- Ty French, Gardner-Webb
- Steven Lewis, Southeast Missouri
- Kobe McClendon, Lindenwood
Linebacker
- Ty Anderson, Gardner-Webb
- Keandre Booker, Southeast Missouri
- Joe Casale, Robert Morris
- James Green, Tennessee State
- Jacquez McGowan, Tennessee Tech
- William McRainey, Gardner-Webb
- Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri
- K’Vaughan Pope, Tennessee State
- Jamar Shegog, Robert Morris
- Elijawah Tolbert, Eastern Illinois
Defensive back
- Darion Bolden, Lindenwood
- Jamari Brown, Gardner-Webb
- Nick Coates, Eastern Illinois
- Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois
- Josh Green, Tennessee State
- Jamel Johnson, Charleston Southern
- Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri
- Ty Leonard, Southeast Missouri
- Raequan Ousley, Gardner-Webb
- Bryce Phillips, Tennessee State
- AJ Thomas, Gardner-Webb
Placekicker
- Stone Galloway, Eastern Illinois
- Ethan Gettman, Bryant
- Ian Sauter, Gardner-Webb
- Logan Seibert, Lindenwood
Punters
- Nick Bigelow, Tennessee Tech
- George Souders III, Robert Morris
Kickoff return/punt return specialists
- Mark Aitken, Eastern Illinois
- Anthony Frederick, Bryant
- Dalyn McDonald, Southeast Missouri
- Cooper Willman, Eastern Illinois
Long snapper
- Jack Valente, Eastern Illinois
- Jamie Wilson, Gardner-Webb
