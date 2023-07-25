Heartland Votes

Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.(Scott City Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man.

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

She is currently being held on a no-bond warrant.

According to Scott City police, they responded to an apartment building the 200 block of Keeley Avenue on Monday evening, July 24 for a call of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived they found a 50-year-old man with gunshot wounds, he later died from his injuries.

According to court records, Ruble told officers she had an order of protection filed against the victim, but allowed him to stay with her Sunday night. When the victim came back to her apartment Monday night, those records indicate the two exchanged some heated words and then Ruble shot him three times.

Ruble said she’d bought the gun and bullets the day before.

