Heartland Votes

Rodeo Week kicks off in Sikeston Aug. 5

Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.
Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.

Some of the events include:

Cowboy Shuffle

The Almost 5K Cowboy Shuffle will be held at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 5. The route will begin at the Kindergarten Center and finish on New Madrid Street in front of the Sikeston Chamber of Commerce. It costs $15 to enter ($20 the day of registration) and each participant will get a cowbell on a lanyard and rally towel. The top three winners will get prizes including rodeo tickets and gift cards.

Rodeo Parade

The annual tradition will start at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Sikeston Kindergarten Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating Rodeo Roots and Boots. The grand marshal will be Kenny Anderson, the 2022 Art Saunders winner. Anyone can register to participate in the parade and registration is free. Registrants must be submitted by Aug. 4.

Mutton Bustin’

Returning this year, the event will be held at the Sikeston Depot following the parade, around noon. It’s for children between the ages of 4-7 (on Aug. 5) and that weight less than 70 pounds. The cost is $10 to register and the child will need to be weighed in and registration paid at the ticket office by Aug. 4 to compete. The top six winner will advance to compete for the championship belt buckle on Thursday night.

Check out the musical entertainment lineup here.

According to the Jaycees, Saturday night featuring Whiskey Myers sold out 45 days before the rodeo and Wednesday is nearly sold out for Riley Green.

Proceeds from the rodeo are reinvested back into the community with the Sikeston Jaycees donating more than $1 million to local causes in the last decase.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
NWS preliminary report: EF2 tornado in Scott Co.
The National Weather Service team surveyed storm damage in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday...
National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Scott Co.
A Bertrand, Mo. man was honored by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for saving a man's life.
Bertrand man honored by MSHP for saving man's life
SEMO football was voted a favorite in the 2023 preseason poll.
SEMO football voted favorite in 2023 preseason poll