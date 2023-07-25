Rodeo Week kicks off in Sikeston Aug. 5

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Rodeo Week kicks off on August 5 with several events.

Some of the events include:

Cowboy Shuffle

The Almost 5K Cowboy Shuffle will be held at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 5. The route will begin at the Kindergarten Center and finish on New Madrid Street in front of the Sikeston Chamber of Commerce. It costs $15 to enter ($20 the day of registration) and each participant will get a cowbell on a lanyard and rally towel. The top three winners will get prizes including rodeo tickets and gift cards.

Rodeo Parade

The annual tradition will start at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Sikeston Kindergarten Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating Rodeo Roots and Boots. The grand marshal will be Kenny Anderson, the 2022 Art Saunders winner. Anyone can register to participate in the parade and registration is free. Registrants must be submitted by Aug. 4.

Mutton Bustin’

Returning this year, the event will be held at the Sikeston Depot following the parade, around noon. It’s for children between the ages of 4-7 (on Aug. 5) and that weight less than 70 pounds. The cost is $10 to register and the child will need to be weighed in and registration paid at the ticket office by Aug. 4 to compete. The top six winner will advance to compete for the championship belt buckle on Thursday night.

According to the Jaycees, Saturday night featuring Whiskey Myers sold out 45 days before the rodeo and Wednesday is nearly sold out for Riley Green.

Proceeds from the rodeo are reinvested back into the community with the Sikeston Jaycees donating more than $1 million to local causes in the last decase.

