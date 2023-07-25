Heartland Votes

Rash of damaged mailboxes under investigation

Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.(MGN Online and Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.

Officers were called on Monday, July 24 to East 9th Street to a report of several mailboxes damaged in the neighborhood.

While checking the area, officers said they found more damaged mailboxes.

It’s not clear how many mailboxes have been damaged or the extent.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

