Heartland Votes

‘Owl Mural’ unveiled in downtown Carbondale

According to Artspace 304, Antonio Martinez’ “Owl Mural” depicts an atomic/celestial landscape...
According to Artspace 304, Antonio Martinez’ “Owl Mural” depicts an atomic/celestial landscape on the southeast corner of Slabz Skatepark at 609 S. Illinois.(Artspace 304)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The newest “Welcome, Carbondale!” public mural of 2023 was unveiled recently.

According to Artspace 304, Antonio Martinez’ “Owl Mural” depicts an atomic/celestial landscape on the southeast corner of Slabz Skatepark at 609 S. Illinois.

“The mural was inspired by my memory of the sky during the 2017 total solar eclipse, the legacy of the Bucky Dome, the natural environment, and the Owl. For me, the Owl symbolizes wisdom gained through hardship, with the guidance of creativity, social awareness, and intuition,” the artist explained in a news release. “Six orbs rotate around an ellipse: numerically, six is a nod to the atomic number of Carbon on the periodic table and a wink to Carbondale’s namesake. This Owl/Eclipse idea represents a rejuvenation/rebirth for Carbondale, gained through creativity and ingenuity, which Buckminster Fuller embodied in his teachings. Other important cultural influences include the spiritualist paintings of Hilma af Klint and the Azteca/Meshica philosophy of “total.”

Chuck Benya, Artspace 304′s CEO and executive director, noted that this is the fourth Welcome, Carbondale! and 12th Southern Illinois Mural Project mural. He added, “Shortly, we will have 15 murals as part of our outdoor museum, free for residents and visitors to the area.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced on Tuesday, July 25, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)...
Southern Ill. Healthcare to receive $8 million grant
Bollinger County commissioners bought the property, located at 103 Walnut Street in Marble...
Bollinger Co. commissioners buy property for county offices, storage, multi-use room
On Saturday, July 29, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team (PYD) will...
Free Back-to-School Expo to be held in southern Ill.
Crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
Crews respond to building collapse in Clinton, Ky.