‘Owl Mural’ unveiled in downtown Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The newest “Welcome, Carbondale!” public mural of 2023 was unveiled recently.

According to Artspace 304, Antonio Martinez’ “Owl Mural” depicts an atomic/celestial landscape on the southeast corner of Slabz Skatepark at 609 S. Illinois.

“The mural was inspired by my memory of the sky during the 2017 total solar eclipse, the legacy of the Bucky Dome, the natural environment, and the Owl. For me, the Owl symbolizes wisdom gained through hardship, with the guidance of creativity, social awareness, and intuition,” the artist explained in a news release. “Six orbs rotate around an ellipse: numerically, six is a nod to the atomic number of Carbon on the periodic table and a wink to Carbondale’s namesake. This Owl/Eclipse idea represents a rejuvenation/rebirth for Carbondale, gained through creativity and ingenuity, which Buckminster Fuller embodied in his teachings. Other important cultural influences include the spiritualist paintings of Hilma af Klint and the Azteca/Meshica philosophy of “total.”

Chuck Benya, Artspace 304′s CEO and executive director, noted that this is the fourth Welcome, Carbondale! and 12th Southern Illinois Mural Project mural. He added, “Shortly, we will have 15 murals as part of our outdoor museum, free for residents and visitors to the area.”

