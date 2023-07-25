Old Kennett hospital deemed dangerous.

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett was deemed dangerous in a recent city council meeting and will be secured.

The decision was made by Code Enforcement Officer Victor Mode after he tried to contact the owner about the issue of squatters in the building.

Mode said the building has been a safety hazard since it closed, and something needed to be done.

“The thing with it is there’s people in there but there is not anything you can do unless the owners file charges for somebody trespassing, and they have not done that,” Mode said.

The Fire Committee said the city will be taking bids for securing the structure.

This will result in a special tax bill. If it sells, either the buyer or seller will have to pay it.

