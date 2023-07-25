Heartland Votes

NWS preliminary report: EF2 tornado in Scott Co.

The National Weather Service team surveyed storm damage in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday morning, July 25.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report found an EF2 tornado touched down in Scott County on Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to the report, it had 115 mile-per-hour winds. The path was approximately a half-mile long.

More details will be released later.

The National Weather Service team was in Scott County on Tuesday morning to survey storm damage.

Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported

