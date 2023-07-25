NWS preliminary report: EF2 tornado in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report found an EF2 tornado touched down in Scott County on Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to the report, it had 115 mile-per-hour winds. The path was approximately a half-mile long.

More details will be released later.

The National Weather Service team was in Scott County on Tuesday morning to survey storm damage.

