NWS preliminary report: EF2 tornado in Scott Co.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report found an EF2 tornado touched down in Scott County on Monday afternoon, July 24.
According to the report, it had 115 mile-per-hour winds. The path was approximately a half-mile long.
More details will be released later.
The National Weather Service team was in Scott County on Tuesday morning to survey storm damage.
