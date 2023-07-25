More than 500 without power in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 500 people are without power in Madison County.

According to an update at 5 p.m. on the Black River Electric Cooperative’s website, M&A Electric, BREC’s power supplier, is responding to an outage affecting members in Madison and Wayne Counties. BREC crews are assisting.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, Black River reported 586 customers without power in Madison County and 65 customers without power in Wayne County.

They say the cause is still being determined and the restoration time is unknown.

