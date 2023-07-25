Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources’ environmental team investigating spill at McKenzie Creek in Piedmont

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Emergency Response team is investigating a spill at McKenzie Creek.

According to the division information officer for the DNR, the department was notified Monday evening, July 24 through its 24-hour emergency spill hotline of a petroleum sheen on the creek.

The response team from the southeast regional office responded to the area on Tuesday morning to investigation. They are working to identify the spill’s exact location and the severity, as well as trying to identify its source and whether it poses a public or environmental health risk.

As of Monday evening, according to DNR, the Piedmont Fire Department had already placed a protective barrier and absorbing mats on the creek’s surface to limit the spread.

Initially, they say they were concerned about Piedmont’s public water system, which uses the Black River as its source. If the substance reached the water system’s intake at the river, it could affect Piedmont’s water quality.

However, the DNR says its regional office’s drinking water team reached out to the city and determined that McKenzie Creek flows into the Black River downstream of the city’s water intake structure on the river, so the public water supply should be safe.

The DNR’s investigation is ongoing and they say more information will be released at a later time.

