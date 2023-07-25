Heartland Votes

Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search for a mother and daughter from McLean County has come to a tragic end.

The pair were found deceased in the Green River, according to the Webster County Coroner.

[RELATED: Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip]

Officials say 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro, but never returned.

The last time they were seen was just before midnight Friday at the Sonic Drive-In on Frederica Street.

Sources say their car was found north of the boat ramp in Onton, Kentucky, and was pulled from the river shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That came after authorities discovered Reginia’s phone was pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

We’re told an investigation into cell phone data led first responders to the Onton area of Webster County, where they used sonar images to find their vehicle.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the mother and daughter deceased inside the car.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing. We’re told the family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

