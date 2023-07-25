Man accused of buying vehicle with ‘fake’ money

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of buying a vehicle with “fake” money.

James “Brandon” Fields was arrested on a no-bond warrant for the felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle.

According to Caruthersville police, they were dispatched to the Taven Apartments around 8:18 p.m. on July 18 for a reported stolen vehicle. They learned a man had bought the vehicle with “fake” money.

Police say the vehicle was last seen leaving town on Highway 84 going towards Hayti.

The man was identified as Fields. He was arrested on July 20 and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Police say the stolen vehicle, a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, has not been recovered.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.