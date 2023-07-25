Local sports community mourns loss of Thrillbillies’ catcher

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The local sports community is paying tribute to the young Thrillbillies player who passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 23.

Ashton Smith grew up playing baseball in his hometown of Du Quoin, Illinois.

Smith’s mom said Ashton loved playing baseball, especially with the Thrillville Thrillbillies in Marion, which is just about 40 miles from his hometown.

His high school baseball coach remembers Ashton as a great kid who always lit up the room.

“It’s heartbreaking for the community,” said Kyle Geiger, Smith’s coach his Freshman JV season and his Senior Varsity season.

Geiger calls the young catcher one of the hardest-working players he’s ever coached.

“He loved baseball, loved to be a part of it, “ Geiger said. “He was constantly trying to learn, trying to pick up on stuff he could, and as he got older, he was giving that back to the youth.”

Geiger says Smith wanted to play the game he loved for as long as he could.

“I think this summer was going to be really special for him to come home, play in front of hometown people,” Geiger said. “I was in that same boat being 10 hours away playing ball--you don’t have anybody there to support you. I think he was along for the ride this summer and was just ready to have fun.”

The Thrillbillies canceled Monday night’s game in honor of Smith.

Manager Ralph Santana released a statement.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Thrillbillies catcher Ashton Smith,” Santana said. “He was a joy to coach and will be deeply missed by his coaches, teammates and community. His love of baseball was a big part of the Thrillbillies organization on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Smith family.”

Geiger says Smith made an impact on everyone he met.

“I think one thing that I’ve heard the last day and a half was how many people he reached in southern Illinois--not just the small town of Du Quoin,” Geiger said. “He was very involved with sports, athletics--like I said--giving back at camps. I feel like he had his hand in a lot of stuff down here.”

According Smith’s mom, his visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Du Quoin High School Auxiliary Gym. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with the burial in the IOOF Cemetery, also known as the Odd Fellows Cemetery, in Du Quoin.

A Go Fund Me has been set up in Ashton’s name.

