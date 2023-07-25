Lineup for the Tunes at Twilight Fall Series
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight returns for its fall series on Friday, August 4.
The free downtown music series starts at 6:30 p.m. each Friday at Ivers Square. It will once again feature food vendors.
The lineup includes:
- August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton
- August 11 - The Swamp Tigers
- August 18 - Three of a Perfect Pair
- August 25 - Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band
- September 1 - Brian Curran
- September 8 - Mean Mary
The rain-out location for the 2023 season is Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway Street.
You can find more information about Tunes at Twilight on Old Town Cape’s website.
