Lineup for the Tunes at Twilight Fall Series

[FILE PHOTO] Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight returns for its fall series on Friday, August 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight returns for its fall series on Friday, August 4.

The free downtown music series starts at 6:30 p.m. each Friday at Ivers Square. It will once again feature food vendors.

The lineup includes:

  • August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton
  • August 11 - The Swamp Tigers
  • August 18 - Three of a Perfect Pair
  • August 25 - Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band
  • September 1 - Brian Curran
  • September 8 - Mean Mary

The rain-out location for the 2023 season is Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway Street.

You can find more information about Tunes at Twilight on Old Town Cape’s website.

