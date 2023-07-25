Lineup for the Tunes at Twilight Fall Series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight returns for its fall series on Friday, August 4.

The free downtown music series starts at 6:30 p.m. each Friday at Ivers Square. It will once again feature food vendors.

The lineup includes:

August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton

August 11 - The Swamp Tigers

August 18 - Three of a Perfect Pair

August 25 - Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band

September 1 - Brian Curran

September 8 - Mean Mary

The rain-out location for the 2023 season is Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway Street.

You can find more information about Tunes at Twilight on Old Town Cape’s website.

