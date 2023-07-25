Hot and humid days ahead

The next few days are going to be very hot and very humid. The combination brings some heat index values in the triple digits, which continue through the weekend. Today looks to be mostly sunny, with clouds rolling in overnight. Heading into Wednesday, highs continue to be in the mid to low 90s but a southwest breeze kicks in, bringing some gusts as high as 24 mph.

The dry conditions continue through the weekend, with temperatures beginning to dip back down to the low 90s by Monday. We should also expect partly cloudy skies. A chance for isolated storms rolls in by next Tuesday.

