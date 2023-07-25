Heartland Votes

Hot and humid days ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next few days are going to be very hot and very humid. The combination brings some heat index values in the triple digits, which continue through the weekend. Today looks to be mostly sunny, with clouds rolling in overnight. Heading into Wednesday, highs continue to be in the mid to low 90s but a southwest breeze kicks in, bringing some gusts as high as 24 mph.

The dry conditions continue through the weekend, with temperatures beginning to dip back down to the low 90s by Monday. We should also expect partly cloudy skies. A chance for isolated storms rolls in by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:50 a.m. 7/25
First Alert Weather at 4:50 a.m. 7/25
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/25
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat and humidity on the rise