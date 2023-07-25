Free Back-to-School Expo to be held in southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 29, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team (FW-PYD) will host a free Back-to-School Expo at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.

This event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is geared towards youth and families, with a goal to foster healthy development, raise awareness of support services and access to care, in addition to creating great childhoods. This is not only a day filled with fun activities, but an opportunity for positive growth and development for the entire family unit.

Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, dental exams, eye exams, school physicals and haircuts. They will also have access to immunizations, a resource fair, food trucks, kids’ consignment, games and more.

Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, dental exams, eye exams, school physicals and haircuts. (Arrowleaf)

The resource fair is a highlight of the event, allowing families to identify support systems, tools and community connections that they need to thrive and succeed within the region.

The Back-to-School Expo is made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.