Heartland Votes

Free Back-to-School Expo to be held in southern Ill.

On Saturday, July 29, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team (PYD) will...
On Saturday, July 29, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team (PYD) will host a free Back-to-School Expo at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.(WALB)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 29, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team (FW-PYD) will host a free Back-to-School Expo at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.

This event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is geared towards youth and families, with a goal to foster healthy development, raise awareness of support services and access to care, in addition to creating great childhoods. This is not only a day filled with fun activities, but an opportunity for positive growth and development for the entire family unit.

Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, dental exams, eye exams, school physicals and haircuts. They will also have access to immunizations, a resource fair, food trucks, kids’ consignment, games and more.

Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, dental exams, eye exams, school physicals...
Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, dental exams, eye exams, school physicals and haircuts.(Arrowleaf)

The resource fair is a highlight of the event, allowing families to identify support systems, tools and community connections that they need to thrive and succeed within the region.

The Back-to-School Expo is made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

When opened, these safety boxes automatically notify law enforcement.
New Madrid R-1 School Dist. makes summer improvements
The SchoolFest Tailgate will be Saturday, August 5 at Malone Park.
SchoolFest Tailgate scheduled in Sikeston’s Malone Park
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
A school supply giveaway will be held at the Metropolis Community Center on Thursday, August 10.
School supply giveaway to be held in August at Metropolis Community Center