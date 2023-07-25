Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Drying out and heating up!
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We’ll be drying out and heating up over the next few days….as the big upper high over the southwest (the ‘heat dome’) expands east. This will bring us an extended period of hot, humid and mostly dry weather. Storms on Monday kept much of our area a bit cooler than forecast; that is less likely to happen over the next few days. Highs today look to be about 90 to 95, but as the ground dries out each day will get a bit warmer, so highs by the end of the week will likely be about 95 to 100. Thankfully a southwest breeze may help a bit starting Wednesday.

The longer range continues to show little significant change, as we remain on the northern edge of a large upper high. With this pattern, however, an occasional passing system may brush our area with thunderstorm chances. Some models are showing increased storm chances early next week, but this remains to be seen. Otherwise the heat will continue.

