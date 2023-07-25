Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning fog; Hot, dry pattern begins

A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.(Source: cNews/Jamie Plaskie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible in some locations this morning, which could cause reduced visibility.

A hot and dry pattern begins today.

The ‘heat dome,’ a big upper high over the southwest, is expanding east into the Heartland.

This will bring us an extended period of hot, humid and mostly dry conditions.

Afternoon highs today look to be about 90 to 95 degrees, but as the ground dries out, each day will get a bit warmer.

Highs by the end of the week will be likely about 95 to 100 degrees.

A southwest breeze may help lessen the heat a bit starting Wednesday.

Rain chances appear very low, but an occasional passing system may brush the Heartland with thunderstorm chances.

Some models are showing increased storm chances early next week, but this remains to be seen.

Otherwise, this hot pattern will continue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat and humidity on the rise
Cassie Campbell said the chance for a few more isolated showers and storms are possible tonight...
First Alert: Isolated showers, storms possible tonight into tomorrow morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few summertime storms this afternoon