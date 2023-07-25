First Alert: Morning fog; Hot, dry pattern begins

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible in some locations this morning, which could cause reduced visibility.

A hot and dry pattern begins today.

The ‘heat dome,’ a big upper high over the southwest, is expanding east into the Heartland.

This will bring us an extended period of hot, humid and mostly dry conditions.

Afternoon highs today look to be about 90 to 95 degrees, but as the ground dries out, each day will get a bit warmer.

Highs by the end of the week will be likely about 95 to 100 degrees.

A southwest breeze may help lessen the heat a bit starting Wednesday.

Rain chances appear very low, but an occasional passing system may brush the Heartland with thunderstorm chances.

Some models are showing increased storm chances early next week, but this remains to be seen.

Otherwise, this hot pattern will continue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.