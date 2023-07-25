Driver cited after 8-year-old girl hit by car in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver was cited after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car on Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to West Frankfort police at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, they received a 911 call reporting a juvenile had been hit by a car at the intersection of S. Van Buren St. and E. Summers St.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Becky L. Hayes, of Benton, was still on scene. She was cited for disobeying a stop sign, failure to yield-stop or yield intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

