Heartland Votes

Driver cited after 8-year-old girl hit by car in West Frankfort, Ill.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a...
The 8-year-old girl was taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver was cited after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car on Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to West Frankfort police at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, they received a 911 call reporting a juvenile had been hit by a car at the intersection of S. Van Buren St. and E. Summers St.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Becky L. Hayes, of Benton, was still on scene. She was cited for disobeying a stop sign, failure to yield-stop or yield intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

[FILE PHOTO] Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight returns for its fall series on Friday, August 4.
Lineup for the Tunes at Twilight Fall Series
Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase through West Frankfort on Monday evening,...
3 people in custody after high-speed police chase through West Frankfort, Ill.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Emergency Response team is...
Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources’ environmental team investigating spill at McKenzie Creek in Piedmont
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland