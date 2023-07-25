Deputies arrest wanted man in Graves Co.; found with meth, other drugs

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday July 24 around 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested a man from Mayfield who was wanted in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Ricky Tynes was found at a home in Mayfield, Ky. He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Jefferson Co. for second-degree escape.

During the arrest, Tynes was found to be in possession of approximately 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs. A search of his criminal history showed this would be his fifth arrest for trafficking in meth.

Tynes was arrested for the outstanding warrant as well as additional charges related to the meth and other drugs found during the arrest. He was taken to an out of county jail, on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) fifth offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (valium) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

