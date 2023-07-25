Heartland Votes

Crews respond to building collapse in Clinton, Ky.

Crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Clinton, Ky.

City clerk Shannon Payne tells Heartland News the old Clinton Hardware Store on West Clay Street was in the process of being torn down when it “fell the wrong way.”

It’s not clear what caused the building to collapse or if anyone got hurt.

This is a developing story.

Stay with Heartland News for the latest developments.

