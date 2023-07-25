Bollinger Co. commissioners buy property for county offices, storage, multi-use room

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County commissioners bought a property in the beginning of July to be used for county offices, storage space and a multi-use room for meetings.

The property, located at 103 Walnut Street in Marble Hill, was formerly known as the Banner Press.

Commissioners bought it for $35,000 on Friday, July 7 with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act grant money.

According to a post by Sheriff Casey Graham on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, he and the commissioners decided this was the most effective use of the funds.

He said the sheriff’s office has added positions and staff, creating “close working spaces” in the building. Several staff members are currently sharing small offices. He said that and storing evidence, equipment and supplies is becoming overwhelming to work around.

According to the sheriff, the multi-use room will be for meetings and trainings. It will be available for not only the sheriff’s office and other county offices like the coroner’s office and prosecuting attorney’s office.

Sheriff Graham said he and other sheriff’s office staff have begun renovating the building. He said they agreed to finish most of the renovations themselves to save money.

The renovations to the building are expected to be finished before January 1, 2024. The sheriff plans to host an open house and meet-and-greet with the community afterward.

