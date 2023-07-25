Heartland Votes

The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday is announcing new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.

The new regulations, which still need to go through a public comment period, would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care — though the administration and advocates argue insurers’ policies restrict patient access.

The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.

The Democratic president’s administration says it’s aiming to address issues such as insurers enabling nutritional counseling for diabetes patients but making it more difficult for those with eating disorders.

By measuring outcomes, the White House says, it will force insurers to make modifications to come into compliance with the law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
Some roads in western Kentucky were closed or blocked on Monday afternoon, July 24 after storms...
Closed, blocked roads reopened in western Ky. following Monday storms
Caruthersville Police are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes.
Rash of damaged mailboxes under investigation
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story