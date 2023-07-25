Bertrand man honored for life-saving measures after I-55 wreck in February

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday morning, Jesse Felton stood humbly in front of his co-workers and local police officers at his place of work.

Felton didn’t feel he did anything anyone else wouldn’t have done in a situation he came across earlier this year.

Felton was presented with an Honorary Trooper certificate at Buchheit in Jackson for his life saving efforts.

It’s the highest civilian award presented by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The officers at the presentation said they wanted to honor Felton at his workplace in front of his peers.

It was back on February 22 that two semi trucks crashed on Interstate 55 in southern Cape Girardeau County.

Jesse Felton happened to be one of the first to pull up to the scene.

He didn’t wait around for first responders to get to there.

According to the highway patrol, he jumped out of his vehicle and ran up to one of the semi trucks.

The driver of that truck was not in need of help, so he went to the next truck.

That driver was seriously injured.

Felton used his knife to cut the man’s shoulder strap of his seat belt free so he could breathe easier.

He then noticed the man’s arm was bleeding profusely.

That’s when Felton took the shoelace off one of his boots and grabbed an ink pen to make a makeshift tourniquet.

He was able to get the man’s arm to stop bleeding.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, Felton headed back to his vehicle and went about his day.

“We want to recognize people who go above and beyond to save someone else’s life,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott. “He risked bringing peril to himself getting out of his vehicle, getting out onto the interstate and helping someone in need.”

Felton told Heartland News that he didn’t have any fancy training, but had rather chosen prior to this incident to educate himself by reading about how to respond in a life-threatening emergency situation.

Sgt. Parrott said we need more people like Jesse Felton in this world who will not think twice about helping someone who needs it.

He recommends we all do the same so we can do our part if ever faced with a similar situation.

