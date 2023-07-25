3 people in custody after high-speed police chase through West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase through West Frankfort on Monday evening, July 24.

Quanisha N. Bryant, 27, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; Jason S. Gibbons, 19, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Daequon D. Hixson, 23, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. are being held at the Franklin County Jail on charges of criminal damage to government supported property, obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding 116mph/55mph zone (construction, speeding 80mph/30mph zone, obstructed registration, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

According to West Frankfort police, at around 6:18 p.m. on Monday, they saw a black Kia passenger car going westbound on Main Street near Logan Street. They say the vehicle’s plate was blocked by a piece of white paper, which made the registration plate unreadable.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but say it accelerated and drove off.

The vehicle fled westbound on W. Main St. and then turned northbound on I-57. It then turned around in the center median, about 3/4-mile north of West Frankfort, and began going southbound on I-57 at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle continued southbound on I-57 at speeds around or more than 120 miles-per-hour before turning around in the center median near mile marker 48. It then went northbound on I-57 at around 120 miles-per-hour in a posted 70-mile-per-hour zone.

According to police, the vehicle eventually became disabled on I-57 near mile marker 73.

The three occupants were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

The West Frankfort Police Department thanked the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Benton Police Department, West City Police Department and Illinois State Police for their assistance.

