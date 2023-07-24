Heartland Votes

Veterans art exhibit featured at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

You can find the art exhibit at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
You can find the art exhibit at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
By Heartland News
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The artistic talent of veterans from across southeast Missouri are in the spotlight this week.

You can find the art exhibit at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

Organizers say eight veterans submitted their works this year, two more than last year.

The chief voluntary service officer said the event allows veterans to, not only display their talents, but also express themselves.

“This is also a way that they can show people that there is more to them than just a veteran or a man or a woman,” Dale Garrett, chief voluntary service officer said. “This can show that they have skills and they have talents and they can work through issues by using this as a therapeutic means.”

The exhibit ends with an awards ceremony on Friday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

Winners will move on to the national competition in Denver, Colorado.

