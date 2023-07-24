Heartland Votes

Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual fishing tournament took place in Cape Girardeau and it was the battle of the biggest catch.

Held this year on July 22, the Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament has grown over the years with this being the biggest turnout with 63 teams present.

Alex Nagy is the tournament director. Nagy said his experience with his friends is how he was reeled in to competitive fishing.

“A friend of mine took me out one night and I caught a big fish and that kind of changed my life from then on out,” Nagy said. “Now I run a tournament trail and work for SeaArk boats and it’s been a blast. It’s fun to go out on the water and catch big fish and like I said, you never know what you’re going to catch on the other end of that line.”

According to Nagy, the winners of the fishing tournaments were John Jamison and Kevin Parks with a total weight of 147.98 pounds. The two team winners split an $8,400 prize.

The tournament will be back in the Heartland in Caruthersville on August 19.

John Jamison (Left) and Kevin Parks (Right) were the First Place winners in the Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Tournament(Alex Nagy)

