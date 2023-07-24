Some roads closed, blocked in western Ky. following Monday storms

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some roads in western Kentucky were closed or blocked on Monday afternoon, July 24 after storms moved through the area.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews responded to reports of roadway flooding in the Paducah area due to a line of thunderstorms moving through.

They currently report:

Livingston County

KY 453/Dover Road is blocked by a large downed tree near the 7 mile marker between Vogene’s/Mitchells Store and Interstate 24 - Duration unknown

McCracken County

U.S. 60/south 21st Street is closed near the intersection with KY 994/Old Mayfield Road - Signs posted

U.S. 45/Kentucky Avenue has Water Over Road signs posted at several locations between Western Baptist Hospital and Downtown Paducah

U.S. 45/Jackson Street is CLOSED at the Railroad Viaduct between Joe Clifton Drive and Lone Oak Road - Signs posted

They say motorists should use appropriate caution as some flooded locations may not have been reported and signed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.