Heartland Votes

Semi crash blocks Blandville Road/US Highway 62 in McCracken County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi-tractor trailer is blocking Blandville Road/U.S. Highway 62 in McCracken County on Monday morning, July 24.

Blandville Road is blocked from between Buchanan Road and Fisher Road.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Blandville Rd. will be closed between Buchanan Road and Fisher Road for at least 8 hours, or around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the semi crashed and flipped on the 9000 block of Blandville Rd.

Crews with the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Emergency Management and Lents Towing are on the scene helping with detours and recovery of the overturned semi.

