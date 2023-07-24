Heartland Votes

Retiring Jackson K-9 gifted new fence for backyard

By Heartland News
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Benny, an outgoing Jackson K-9 officer, received a nice retirement gift - a new privacy fence so he can freely roam around in his new backyard.

It comes courtesy of Bootheel Fence, Richard’s Land Surveying and the city of Jackson.

Benny will live out his retirement with his handler, Jackson Police Officer Cody Pulley, who’s really grateful for Benny’s new present.

“It’s huge for Benny,” he said. “...he’s put in almost eight years with the Jackson Police Department. Him and I have done a lot for the city. He’s a huge asset. It’s great for him to be able to have a big, open area to run around, just enjoy retirement.”

Benny is a German Shepherd.

He’s one of a number of police K-9s retiring because they can’t be “untrained” to sniff out marijuana, which is now legal in the state of Missouri.

