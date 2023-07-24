Heartland Votes

Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin...
4 injured in Dunklin County crash.
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the...
Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife