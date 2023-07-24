Paducah police: Juveniles caught on video trying to open car doors

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say four juveniles were caught on camera trying to open car doors in the Rowlandtown area.

A 16 year was cited on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

Another 16 year old was cited for fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, possession of a vaping device and violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

A 14 year old was cited for second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

According to Paducah police, they received a Ring camera alert around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. The video showed four juveniles trying to open car doors. Officers responded, but were unable to find them.

At around 5 a.m., officers found the juveniles in the 2700 block of Trimble Street. The teens ran when they saw the police cruiser, and officers ran after them.

According to police, when the juveniles ran away, they abandoned their bicycles, a backpack and an airsoft rifle that resembled an AR-15.

Three of the four juveniles were caught.

Police say one of the three detained had marijuana and a vaping device.

They say a second juvenile “created a disturbance” when he was detained and was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police say all three juveniles admitted they had been out all night.

The juveniles were cited and released to their parents/guardians.

Officers reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and remove or hide valuables.

