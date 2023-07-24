Heartland Votes

One Heartland community hopes to improve its public transportation options

The goal is to provide more options for those in the community.
The goal is to provide more options for those in the community.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Transit board is working to not only expand hours, but also finding ways to expand their routes, so more people can use the county’s public transportation system.

”There’s several key items that any community needs to succeed transportation is definitely one of them,” Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen said.

Chief McMillen focuses on more than police and fire services. He also serves on the Scott County Transit Board.

He said addressing transportation needs in Sikeston is a big topic of discussion.

“We identified transportation as being a key issue that we needed to work on,” said Chief McMillen.

Their vision includes adding more vehicles and drivers, along with expanding hours.

The transit board also wants to add two routes in Sikeston, with stops along Main and Malone Streets.

Right now, the Scott County transit currently has five drivers, but Executive Director Marilyn Schlosser said she will need to add at least two more.

“We don’t have any back-up drivers because all of the drivers are busy working, and we just need some to come in if one of them gets sick or if something happens, well to give them a break, we work them pretty hard,” Schlosser said.

The big roadblock the transportation board faces is funding.

McMillen said they’re looking at ways to help pay for their plans to improve public transportation needs.

“Sometimes you gotta find alternative means, alternative funding to try to meet these goals and I think everybody would agree that we need this transportation locally and, in our county, but the question is how do we fund it,” Chief McMillen explained.

Starting next weekend, Scott County transit will run on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin...
4 injured in Dunklin County crash.
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the...
Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County

Latest News

Benny will live out his retirement with his handler, Jackson Police Officer Cody Pulley, who’s...
Retiring Jackson K-9 gifted new fence for backyard
A retiring K-9 officer from the Jackson Police Department was gifted a new fence.
Retiring Jackson K-9 gifted new privacy fence
Malden Mayor Kooyman said the new wall is a needed addition to the community.
New Veterans Memorial Wall in the works in Malden, Mo.
A man from Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, for possessing and...
Farmington, Mo. man arrested for child porn charges