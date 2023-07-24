One Heartland community hopes to improve its public transportation options

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Transit board is working to not only expand hours, but also finding ways to expand their routes, so more people can use the county’s public transportation system.

”There’s several key items that any community needs to succeed transportation is definitely one of them,” Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen said.

Chief McMillen focuses on more than police and fire services. He also serves on the Scott County Transit Board.

He said addressing transportation needs in Sikeston is a big topic of discussion.

“We identified transportation as being a key issue that we needed to work on,” said Chief McMillen.

Their vision includes adding more vehicles and drivers, along with expanding hours.

The transit board also wants to add two routes in Sikeston, with stops along Main and Malone Streets.

Right now, the Scott County transit currently has five drivers, but Executive Director Marilyn Schlosser said she will need to add at least two more.

“We don’t have any back-up drivers because all of the drivers are busy working, and we just need some to come in if one of them gets sick or if something happens, well to give them a break, we work them pretty hard,” Schlosser said.

The big roadblock the transportation board faces is funding.

McMillen said they’re looking at ways to help pay for their plans to improve public transportation needs.

“Sometimes you gotta find alternative means, alternative funding to try to meet these goals and I think everybody would agree that we need this transportation locally and, in our county, but the question is how do we fund it,” Chief McMillen explained.

Starting next weekend, Scott County transit will run on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

