New Veterans Memorial Wall in the works in Malden, Mo.

Malden, Mo. (KFVS) - The generosity of community members in one Dunklin County town helps honor local veterans.

City Councilman Robert House and Mayor Denton Kooyman want to bring more recognition to local veterans with a brand new Memorial Wall. More than half of the funding has come from donations from within the community.

“The donations, my friends, the citizens of Malden, the businesses of Malden have really come out and they are really supporting this,” said House.

Mayor Kooyman said the new wall is a needed addition to the community.

“The one in front of the community center, you can barely see it’s there, it’s been there so long it’s kind of invisible to people, so we decided since he got so many donations and people want to do more we are just gonna do a nice big one,” said Kooyman.

City officials say the new wall will have 150 local veterans’ names etched into it.

“It is going to be for people that passed away. It’s a remembrance wall of veterans for people in the Malden Area.”

Kooyman and House said the memorial is a sort of passion project for them, both being veterans themselves.

Kooyman served in the Navy for 10 years.

“Everybody cares about veterans, everybody knows that they gave their lives for the country and most would do it again in a heartbeat,” said Kooyman.

And House served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

“I think all veterans should be recognized,” said House.

House said the New Veterans Memorial Wall will be unveiled on Veterans Day.

House is still accepting donations for the project. Donations are payable to Malden Veterans Memorial Wall Fund and can be dropped off a the city hall building.

